Scammers Threatening Victims With Arrest, Impersonating Officers In Yonkers

The warning was issued on Friday, Dec. 13 after the Yonkers Police Department received reports of scammers "spoofing" official department phone numbers, including the 1st Precinct at (914) 377-7477.

According to police, the scammers call individuals and either threaten them with arrest unless a fake fine is paid or request fraudulent donations to the department.

"The Yonkers Police Department will NEVER call you to demand payment," officials said in the warning.

Authorities are urging anyone who receives a suspicious call to immediately hang up and verify the caller by contacting the Yonkers Police directly at 914-377-7900.

