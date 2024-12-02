Santa Hat-Wearing Woman, 2 Men Caught Stealing Packages From Yonkers Lobby: Police

The incident happened at a lobby on Bronx River Road in Yonkers on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Yonkers Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 2.

According to the department, Adriana Torres, Manuel Ortiz, and Vladymir Campos were apprehended following an investigation into package theft, which was caught on surveillance footage that was later released by police on social media.

The suspects were charged with:

Petit larceny;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Possession of burglar's tools.

In a statement, police warned that uniformed and plainclothes officers are out in force this holiday season to combat thefts.

"[The suspects] learned the hard way that YPD does not tolerate package theft in our city," the department wrote, adding, "It doesn’t pay to be a Grinch!"

