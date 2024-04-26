Brooklyn resident Raymondo Sepulveda was found in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck in the area of Central Park Avenue and Midland Terrace in Yonkers on Thursday, March 28 just before 2 a.m., Yonkers Police announced on Friday, April 26.

When confronted by officers, Sepulveda admitted the truck was not his before police discovered he had stolen several items from inside. He was then arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, the department said.

Police later released body camera footage of Sepulveda's arrest on social media.

Sepulveda, who has a history of nine arrests related to theft and robbery and has failed to appear in court four times in the past, was later released under bail requirements, according to police.

The department added that Sepulveda did not appear in court on his latest changes and that an active warrant is out for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Yonkers Police Warrant Squad at 914-377-7253.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

