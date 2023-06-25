Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 67°

Ramp Closure: Traffic Between I-87, Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Be Affected

An upcoming ramp closure will soon affect traffic between a busy highway and parkway for commuters in Westchester. 

The closure will affect the ramp between the westbound Cross County Parkway and southbound I-87 (Exit 4S) in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The closure will affect the ramp between the westbound Cross County Parkway and Exit 4S (Interstate 87 southbound) in Yonkers beginning on Monday, June 26, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closure, which will affect the ramp on weeknights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., will last until Thursday, June 29. 

The closure is to allow for paving activities. Motorists should use the posted detour as an alternate route, officials said.  

