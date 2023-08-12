Purr-fect Rescue: Kitten Found Stuck in Shaft Inside Residence In Yonkers

The rescue happened on Saturday, Aug. 5, when members of the Yonkers Fire Department performing routine fire prevention work heard crying sounds coming from a residence at 56 North Broadway.

According to Yonkers city officials, the family living there, who had requested a check of their smoke alarms, told firefighters that a kitten was stuck inside a shaft in the building.

Crews then sprang into action and first worked to lower down a pot filled with food and water to the kitten, which could not yet be reached.

After this, more help arrived and firefighters were able to place a ladder in the shaft. Soon enough, Firefighter Patrick Murphy III was able to descend and grab the cat, who he passed to Firefighter Angelo Rojas.

A video of the dramatic scene was released by the city on social media.

The kitten has since been bestowed with the name of "Tux" by the family living in the residence, which has adopted the cat, city officials said.

Officials did not say how the kitten became stuck in the shaft.

