The third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was bought in Yonkers for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to the New York Lottery.

The location where the ticket was purchased was revealed to be Palmer Rd. Lizzie's deli at 468 Palmer Rd., officials said. Information about the winner was not released.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 04 31 34 38 61 with a Powerball number of 13.

