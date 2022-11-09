Sayegh Emerges Victorious In Close Assembly Race Representing Most Of Yonkers

Incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Nader Sayegh was able to hold back Republican Michael Breen to be reelected to represent District 90, which includes parts of Westchester County.

Sayegh beat Breen, a Yonkers City councilman, by more than 1,600 votes, out-polling him 53 percent to 47 percent, according to a release from Sayegh's campaign.

In his victory speech at Castle Royale in Yonkers, Sayegh said that crime was a major issue for the race and that he would back solutions to get guns off the streets and to provide funding for police, according to the campaign release.

"To all our volunteers, to all our elected officials, to organized labor, the Yonkers community, my campaign staff, and my family, thank you very much. I am very grateful to each and every person who took a role in this," Sayegh said in his victory speech.

Sayegh was first elected to his seat in 2018, as well as 2020, and has also served as a school principal and Board of Education President in Yonkers, according to his campaign.

District 90 encompasses most of the city of Yonkers.

