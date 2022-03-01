New 'Politics Vs. Law' Ad Could Signal Start Of Andrew Cuomo's Attempt At Political Comeback

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially launched his political comeback.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Cuomo’s team released a new 30-second “Politics vs. the Law” ad, which takes aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment claims against the former governor that led to his ousting from office.

In the ad, Cuomo intimates that he was the victim of politics while highlighting certain clips from news reports that highlight recent decisions by several attorneys general in New York to not criminally charge the former governor.

Cuomo can be seen pictured in the ad, though he doesn’t speak during it, as a narrator is dubbed over the video, who can be heard saying "political attacks won. And New Yorkers lost a proven leader,” as a picture of Cuomo appears signing papers.

According to top members of Cuomo's team, the ad was created to "update New Yorkers on the rejection of the attorney general's findings by five separate district attorneys as well as expose revelations of the prosecutorial misconduct behind her report."

“Accusations fly around the world at the speed of light, but the truth crawls at a snail's pace," Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

"We will continue to communicate the facts to New Yorkers: The AG knowingly and willfully ignored evidence of perjury, witness tampering, and extortion, and hid exculpatory evidence when she misled the public in her sham report last August.”

James issued a statement of her own after the release of the ad blasting it and the former governor.

“The only thing Andrew Cuomo has proven himself to be is a serial sexual harasser and a threat to women in the workplace, no TV ad can change that," she said. "It's shameful that after multiple investigations found Cuomo's victims to be credible, he continues to attack their accounts rather than take responsibility for his own actions.”

Multiple women's rights organizations also issued a joint statement condemning Cuomo and accusing him of spreading misinformation.

“Instead of accepting responsibility, serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo continues to challenge the accounts of victims," the organizations said in a statement. "Multiple investigations have found the accounts of these women to be credible. The media should stop giving a platform to abusers like Cuomo.

“As evidenced by recent public polling, New Yorkers believe the women who bravely came forward about Cuomo's abuse; they think Cuomo was right to leave office in disgrace,” they said. “This attempt to claim exoneration won't work. Shame on serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo."

