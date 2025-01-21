Police Officers From Yonkers Were At DC To Help With Safety Efforts At Trump Inauguration

Yonkers Police officers traveled to Washington, DC, to provide mutual aid and assist with safety efforts during the Trump inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, the department announced.

"Honored to represent Yonkers in our nation's capital!" the department wrote in a social media post.

The officers were among a large contingent of law enforcement personnel from across the nation tasked with maintaining public safety and helping manage the influx of visitors to the Capitol for the inauguration.

Despite the influx, many of these visitors were forced to watch the inauguration from the Capital One Arena when the event was moved indoors as a result of cold weather.

Westchester County Legislator James Nolan, a Yonkers resident, acknowledged the officers' efforts, sharing a personal note of thanks on social media. While attending the New York State GOP Brunch and witnessing the swearing-in ceremony, Nolan made a point to visit the Yonkers officers at the Capitol.

"I made my way to the Capitol to personally express my gratitude and check in on them. Whether in Yonkers or Washington D.C., I stand firmly behind our police force," Nolan wrote in a post.

According to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink, the department sent out a request for volunteers after receiving the request for mutual aid. The majority of officers who requested to join were able to be sent, Spink said, adding that the department had to cap it to 18 to ensure there was still enough manpower back home while they were gone.

