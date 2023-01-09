Video: Shoplifter Of Marshalls In Yonkers Nabbed After Forcing His Way Out Of Store

A man is facing his thirteenth arrest after he brazenly shoplifted a Marshalls twice in Westchester County, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, police in Yonkers arrested 25-year-old Franklyn Rosario of the Bronx and charged him with stealing from the Marshalls at 750 Central Park Ave.

In a video taken in the store and released by police, a man alleged to be Rosario can be seen carrying a sack of stolen items while several bystanders attempt to confront him. Despite this, he was able to exit the store with the items.

Rosario was then confronted by police days later after shoplifting from the store a second time. This time though, authorities were on the scene and were able to identify him with the help of loss prevention officers.

In a bodycam video released by police, Rosario is seen briefly running away from officers before being caught outside of the store.

In addition to larceny, Rosario was also charged with weapons and drug possession, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

This is Rosario's thirteenth arrest according to Yonkers police, who also added that there would be consequences for "recidivist criminals like him."

Police also noted that bystanders in the store attempted to stop Rosario during his first theft, but said that this is not recommended because of safety concerns.

"We think it’s fair to say that society is fed up with blatant thieves like Franklyn, to the point that civilians are now taking action – which we advise against for your own personal safety," police said.

