Video: Homeless Man Charged With Robbing Victim At Gunpoint In Yonkers, Police Say

A homeless man is charged in connection with two robberies that happened in Westchester County, police said.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old David Melendez, was allegedly involved in two robbery incidents in Yonkers on both New Main Street and Elliott Avenue, according to Yonkers Police.

In security footage released by police showing the incident that happened on New Main Street, a man who police say is Melendez is shown pointing a gun at a victim.

Melendez was found and apprehended in less than three days. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

"Everybody deserves to be safe when they go home at night, especially right after Christmas, but unfortunately there are criminals like David Melendez, 44-years-old and homeless, who prey on our neighbors," Yonkers Police said in a post from Thursday, Dec. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.