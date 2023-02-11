Update: Carjacking Suspect Caught By K9 Unit In Yonkers Apartment

A carjacking suspect who stole a minivan was tracked to Westchester County and caught hiding in an apartment by a K9 unit, police said.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, around 8:50 a.m., the suspect allegedly approached a 36-year-old man who was inside his parked Toyota Sienna minivan in the northeast Bronx by the intersection of White Plains Road and Nereid Avenue. The suspect then asked to be taken somewhere, and when the man replied he was not a taxi driver, the suspect punched him and stole the minivan, driving northbound on Nereid Avenue, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Shorai Moore of the Bronx, then entered Yonkers on Bronx River Road, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

Authorities were able to find the stolen vehicle in a parking garage nearby Ashburton and Nepperhan avenues, where they ordered Moore out of the vehicle. However, Moore ran away, and police chased him into a building in the area of 354 Nepperhan Ave.

Numerous officers from both the Westchester County and Yonkers Police Departments then arrived at the building and began searching each floor and the roof for Moore. Eventually, a tracking K9 unit led officers to the door of an apartment building, where he was found attempting to hide.

Moore was then turned over to the NYPD's 47th Precinct, and the stolen minivan was towed away to eventually be returned to its owner, police said.

No shots were fired during the incident, despite reports on social media.

Moore was charged with the following:

Second-degree robbery;

Third-degree robbery;

Grand larceny;

Unauthorized use of vehicle;

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Harrassment.

