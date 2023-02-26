Suspects On Loose After Smash-Grab Robbery At 7-Eleven In Yonkers

Police are investigating an overnight smash-and-grab robbery at a 7-Eleven in Westchester.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at the convenience store located at 471 McLean Ave. in Yonkers.

Two unknown male suspects entered the store and went behind the counter before smashing the register on the floor and removing an undisclosed amount of US currency, Yonkers Police said.

The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.

No weapons were displayed and there were no reported injuries.

Police have recovered the vehicle near the Bronx border. It was reported stolen out of New York City.

"Detectives are actively working the case in an effort to identify and apprehend the perpetrators," Yonkers Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Yonkers Police detectives at 914- 377-7725.

