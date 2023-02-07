School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.

The two teens suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital. They were later released.

The driver of the bus initially told police that he was unaware that he had hit anyone. However, after looking at surveillance footage of the incident, police have since charged the driver with leaving the scene.

The driver's name was not released. It is not yet confirmed if the driver has been fired from his position.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

