Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers

Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police.

After arriving at the home, police searched the residence and found no threat to the public, and then determined that no shots had been fired, police said.

Police then found that the incident had been a dispute between neighbors, and a shotgun may have been displayed during the conflict, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

