Police Investigate Former Employee Harassing, Threatening Boss In Westchester

A former employee has allegedly been harassing his former boss, causing him and his family to be concerned for their safety, police said.

A Wayside Lane resident in Scarsdale reported to police last week that he had been the victim of harassment for at least three weeks from a former employer.

Police said that the man has received multiple disconcerting messages from his former employer which have “made him fearful and concerned about the safety of his family.”

According to police, the employee resigned from his position in July, after his boss said he would make false claims against the company that would be dealt with by human resources. After making the false statement, the employee would later “apologize profusely” about making those claims.

Following his resignation, the employee allegedly “trashed” his office in Manhattan, while his former boss said that he had hoped the issues with the employee would go away once he was no longer working for the company.

Instead, police said that on Thursday, Sept. 10, he received an email from the employee that made claims that his boss had ruined his life and that he “may come to Scarsdale.”

A second text message was later sent with the employee stating “it’s my turn to (expletive) with ur (sic) life.”

The final message came on Thursday, Sept. 24 when the former employee said “I’ll see you soon u (sic) piece of (expletive) … Very soon.”

The third message prompted the Scarsdale resident to go to the police as a precaution as he worried about his wife and family’s safety.

The investigation into the harassing messages is ongoing, as the Scarsdale resident has been instructed to follow up with police if any more information becomes available. Check Daily Voice for updates.

