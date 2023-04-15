Police Cruiser Catches Fire While Transporting Prisoner In Yonkers

Two officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation after their police cruiser caught on fire while transporting a prisoner in Westchester.

The incident happened in Yonkers on Friday, April 14 around 5:30 a.m., when a Yonkers Police cruiser that had been taking a prisoner to a hospital caught fire in the area of 879 Nepperhan Ave., according to Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

The two officers and the prisoner who had been inside the cruiser all managed to exit the vehicle safely, and the Yonkers Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

The prisoner was then quickly taken to the hospital by another police unit and treated for his underlying, unrelated injury that had prompted the trip, as well as minor smoke inhalation from the car fire.

The two officers who had been inside the cruiser were also treated for minor smoke inhalation and were later released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, DiDomizio said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

