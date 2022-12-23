Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Saw Mill River Parkway During Storm In Yonkers

A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said.

The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers in the area of Odell Avenue, according to Westchester County Police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by police but was in his 40s, was rushed to St. John’s Riverside Hospital, where he died around 4 a.m.

Police said that no charges have been filed in connection to the death and that the driver remained at the scene of the accident, which happened during heavy rain associated with a potent storm expected to last into Friday evening, Dec. 23.

The southbound lanes of the parkway were closed for several hours while police investigated the accident, but were opened before rush hour.

The identity of the man who died will be released pending notification of his family, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

