Man Robbed At Gunpoint At Ridge Hill In Yonkers, Suspect Still On Loose

The robbery happened in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill shopping center across from Whole Foods.
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint at an outdoor mall in Westchester County while he was walking with a young girl. 

The incident happened on Wednesday night, Feb. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill outdoor shopping center, according to Yonkers Police. 

At this time, a 28-year-old man from the Bronx had been walking on Market Street across from Whole Foods with another adult and a young girl when the suspect drove up in a light-colored Toyota vehicle and pointed a gun at him, demanding a piece of jewelry. 

Once the man handed the jewelry over, the suspect then drove away. No injuries were reported from the incident. 

The suspect and the victim are believed to have not known each other, police said. 

The Yonkers Police Department is currently working to identify the suspect and bring them into custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

