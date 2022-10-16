Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers

A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.

Police located a 63-year-old Yonkers man who had suffered a minor laceration to his forearm and identified the suspect as Samuel Areizaga, who is homeless, according to police.

Authorities said Areizaga and the victim know each other, and they were believed to be involved in a personal dispute that allegedly led Areizaga to attack the victim with a knife, which was recovered at the scene.

The victim was treated at an area hospital, police said.

Police said Areizaga was arrested for second-degree assault.

He also has six open bench and arrest warrants, with a record of 19 failure-to-appear counts, police reported.

