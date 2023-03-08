Contact Us
Yonkers Daily Voice serves Yonkers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Former School Employee Exposed Himself To Woman In Yonkers, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Yonkers Board of Education.
Yonkers Board of Education. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A former public school employee in Westchester faces charges after allegedly exposing himself to a woman, police said. 

Rafael Pena, a former program specialist for Yonkers Public Schools, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8 for an alleged incident of inappropriate conduct that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to Yonkers Police. 

On the day of the incident, around 11 a.m., Pena allegedly exposed his private parts in a "lewd manner" to a 58-year-old woman in a rented private office in the Yonkers Police Athletic Center at 127 North Broadway, police said. 

No one else was present in the office, and the incident was not visible outside the office, authorities added. 

An investigation into Pena was conducted by the Yonkers Police Department after the city's school administrators notified them of the incident. Pena was fired from the school district on Feb. 28 after working there since 2014. 

Pena is now charged with one count of public lewdness. The case is now being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.