Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Yonkers, Police Say

Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in a single gunshot being fired, Yonkers Police said.

A suspect is currently in custody and police are continuing to investigate.

There is no threat to the public, authorities added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

