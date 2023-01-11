Contact Us
Breaking News: 'I Will NOT Resign': Embattled NY Rep. Santos Defiant Amid Republican Calls To Step Down
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Yonkers, Police Say

Ben Crnic
The possible shooting happened near a McDonald's in Yonkers located at 155 South Broadway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in a single gunshot being fired, Yonkers Police said. 

A suspect is currently in custody and police are continuing to investigate. 

There is no threat to the public, authorities added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

