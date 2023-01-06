Contact Us
Driver Caught After Flipping Stolen Car On Ramp Of Cross County Parkway In Yonkers: Police

Ben Crnic
The vehicle flipped on the ramp from the Cross County Parkway to Yonkers Avenue.
The vehicle flipped on the ramp from the Cross County Parkway to Yonkers Avenue.

A man driving a car stolen from out of state was caught after accidentally flipping the vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County, police said. 

On Thursday, Jan. 5, police tried to pull over a car reported as stolen on the Cross County Parkway westbound in Yonkers, but the driver did not stop, Westchester County Police said. 

The vehicle then left the parkway on Yonkers Avenue, where it then rolled over on the ramp, ending the chase. 

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Davonte Hadley, was then arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, according to authorities. 

After further investigation, it was found that the car had been stolen from Detroit. 

"The long joy ride came to an end," police said.

