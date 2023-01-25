Dog Abuser Caught: Suspect Threw Pup Into Storefront Gate In Yonkers, Police Say

A man who was allegedly shown in a viral video throwing a dog into a metal storefront gate in Westchester County has been caught, police said.

Mount Vernon resident Anthoin McPherson, age 29, has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly abusing his 8-month-old puppy named Maximus, according to Yonkers Police.

McPherson was arrested after a video surfaced on social media that depicted the incident, which happened in Yonkers within the confines of the city's 4th Precinct.

Police began investigating the incident after seeing the video, and with the help of SPCA of Westchester County’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit, located McPherson and Maximum within a couple of hours.

Through the investigation, police also discovered other acts of abuse toward Maximus that McPherson had taken, such as hitting him with a belt in the stairwell of a building. A video of this incident and the original video showing McPherson throwing Maximus was released by police on social media.

McPherson has since been released and will be arraigned at a later date.

As for Maximus, he has been turned over to the SPCA of Westchester, who will assess him for any injuries or sicknesses.

"Maximus is a VERY energetic pup at approximately 8 months old and he was very happy to see our officers today!" Yonkers police said in a post on social media.

