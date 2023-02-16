3 Teens Steal Car, Rob Dealership, Then Lead Police On Multi-State Chase From Yonkers

Three teens from Connecticut are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a car and burglarizing multiple businesses in Westchester and Fairfield Counties before leading police on a chase across state lines.

The teens' alleged burglary spree began in Litchfield County on Monday, Feb. 13, when they stole a white 2022 Dodge Durango in New Milford, according to Yonkers Police.

Two days later, in the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, the teens allegedly stole from a Fairfield County liquor store in Stamford before driving to Westchester County and breaking into the Central Avenue Chrysler dealership located in Yonkers at 1839 Central Park Ave.

Once there, they took several assorted key FOBs and several hundred dollars in cash before triggering the burglar alarm around 4:20 a.m.

In a surveillance video released by police, the teens can be seen allegedly searching for the key FOBs and cash inside the dealership.

It was at that time when Yonkers Police responded to the dealership and saw the Durango parked suspiciously in front of the business and occupied by two masked suspects.

Once they saw the officers, the teens drove the car over a curb and drove south for a short distance before making a u-turn and picking up the third teen who was running out of the dealership.

Once the third teen got in the car, the chase began, with Yonkers Police chasing the Durango on local streets and parkways in the city before later following them on the Hutchinson River Parkway to the Cross Westchester Parkway and Interstate 95 back into Stamford.

Once in Stamford, the teens then left the Durango near Houston Terrace and ran away on foot. Members of the Stamford Police Department then helped Yonkers officers search the area.

Soon enough, all three teens were caught hiding in another vehicle and were taken into custody.

All three -- ages 17, 18, and 19 -- were found to be Connecticut residents and will face felony charges in both Yonkers and Stamford, with initial court arraignments happening in Stamford.

Yonkers Police plans to file burglary arrest warrant applications for the two adult suspects and process their arrests when they return to New York. Until this time, their names are being withheld, the department said.

As for the 17-year-old suspect, he was charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary;

Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in the Youth Part of Criminal Court in Yonkers and will be prosecuted locally by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza commented on the case.

"Burglars, thieves, and all perpetrators of crime beware – the Yonkers Police will never tolerate the victimization of people or places in our City – we will track you down, arrest you, and deliver you into the criminal justice system and ensure that you will be held accountable for your actions," he said.

More information about the case is expected to be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

