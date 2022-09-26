2 Police Officers Injured After Driver Crashes Into Patrol Car In Yonkers

Two Westchester police officers were injured after an alleged drunk driver pulled over for traffic violations backed into their police cruiser.

The incident took place in Yonkers around 3 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 on Bronx River Road.

According to Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, during the stop the driver backed his vehicle into the police car.

The officers received minor injuries, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with DUI.

