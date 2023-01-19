Contact Us
2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: Developing

Ben Crnic
Photo Credit: Facebook/Yonkers Police

Authorities are warning commuters to stay away from an area in Westchester County because of an active apartment fire. 

The fast-moving blaze erupted on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 in Yonkers at an apartment building on Mulberry Street, according to an announcement by Yonkers Police from around 5:20 p.m.

Because of the fire, police are advising drivers to stay away from Ashburton Avenue between Yonkers Avenue and North Broadway to avoid heavy traffic.

Two people have been taken to a local hospital but their condition is not yet known. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

