2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: Developing

Authorities are warning commuters to stay away from an area in Westchester County because of an active apartment fire.

The fast-moving blaze erupted on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 in Yonkers at an apartment building on Mulberry Street, according to an announcement by Yonkers Police from around 5:20 p.m.

Because of the fire, police are advising drivers to stay away from Ashburton Avenue between Yonkers Avenue and North Broadway to avoid heavy traffic.

Two people have been taken to a local hospital but their condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

