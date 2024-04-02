The incident happened in Yonkers on Monday, April 1, when an officer on a traffic post in the city's Getty Square area saw a man damaging trees and knocking down traffic safety equipment, according to Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

The officer then approached the man to help him and get him evaluated, as he was acting in a way that could cause injury to himself or others, DiDomizio said.

At this point, Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza saw the man hanging from the tree while driving by and got out of his vehicle to make sure his fellow officer had backup. Soon after, a third officer also arrived at the scene.

When the officer tried to place handcuffs on the man, he violently turned around on him. This led to Sapienza and the two other officers teaming up to subdue the man and apprehend him.

The man has not been charged with any crime but was instead taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention. The officers and Commissioner Sapienza were not injured during the incident.

According to DiDomizio, Sapienza was happy to help his fellow officers, who said it was great to know he "had their backs."

"Let's give a round of applause to Commissioner Sapienza and our incredible police department for their dedication to serving Yonkers with pride and unity!" Yonkers city officials said in a post on social media about the incident.

