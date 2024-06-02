Pair Of Yonkers Pizzerias Among Top 10 In Westchester, Rankings Say

But a few may come by surprise.

The rankings, by Trip Advisor, are based on reviews.

No. 1 Sal's Pizza, located on Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck, has 100 "excellent" ratings out of 195 reviews.

Eateries in Yonkers -- No. 3 Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and No. 8 Pizza Barn -- and New Rochelle -- No. 7 Patsy's Pizzeria and No. 10 Pizzeria La Rosa -- account for 40 percent of the Top 10.

Several spots in surrounding communities are also featured: Eastchester (No. 2 Burrata Wood-Fired Pizza), Pelham (No. 5 Pelham Pizza), and Bronxville (No. 9 Coal).

The lone Northern Westchester eatery to slice out a Top 10 spot is No. 4 Nonna's Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant in Peekskill.

