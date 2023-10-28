Overpass Bridge To Be Renamed After Fallen Officer In Yonkers: 'Will Not Be Forgotten'

A bill that would rename the Tuckahoe Road Bridge over the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers after Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino, who died in December 2022, will soon be introduced in the New York state legislature by Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers).

Additionally, a legislative resolution in favor of the bridge renaming will also be introduced to the Westchester Board of Legislators by County Legislator James Nolan, according to a statement released by Nolan on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The renaming would honor the memory of Gualdino, who was killed on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53 when an unlicensed driver lost control and collided with his unmarked cruiser on Tuckahoe Road.

"Detective Frank Gualdino is a shining example of an exemplary cop who loved Yonkers and committed his life to keeping us safe," Nolan said, adding, "Gualdino gave the ultimate sacrifice in uniform and it is the least we can do to preserve his legacy of service for future generations to know."

Gualdino, who had been a Putnam County resident living in Mahopac at the time of his death, had served with the Yonkers Police Department for over 20 years. During this time, he had been with the 3rd Precinct, Traffic Court, and the Traffic and Motorcycle Unit after being promoted to Sergeant.

He had been due to retire in nine months when he was killed.

"We will always honor our first responders and heroes. They will not be forgotten," Nolan said.

