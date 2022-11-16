Beloved Restaurant Owner Who Paved Path For Mexican Immigrants In Yonkers Dies

A man who helped pave the way for immigrants to do business in Westchester County has died after a battle with cancer.

Aureliano Loza of Yonkers died on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the age of 74, according to his obituary page.

Loza, originally from Piaxtla, Mexico, was the owner of the Loma Bonita Restaurant in Yonkers, according to a report by Exilio.

Known for a lifetime of hard work, Loza, also known as "El Pollo," immigrated to New York in 1970 and worked for a decade in a variety of New York restaurants before deciding to start his own in Yonkers, according to the news outlet.

"When I opened Loma Bonita Restaurant, thank God, it filled me up every day, people liked it a lot and customers of all nationalities felt confident," Loza said to the news outlet in an interview from June 2021.

It was Loza's hope that he would inspire other Mexican immigrants to also do business in Yonkers as he did, according to Exilio.

A wake for Loza will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry at 64 Ashford Ave.

Read the full article from Exilio here.

