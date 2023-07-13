A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

Nursery School Teacher From Yonkers Dies At 63 After Cancer Battle: 'Nurturing, Vibrant'

A beloved nursery school teacher and grandmother from Westchester is being remembered for her caring nature and the positive impact she had on children just beginning their life journeys. 

Yonkers resident JoAnn Olimpio died on Tuesday, July 11 at the age of 63.
Yonkers resident JoAnn Olimpio died on Tuesday, July 11 at the age of 63. Photo Credit: Ruggiero & Sons Inc. Funeral Home
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Yonkers resident JoAnn Olimpio died at the age of 63 on Tuesday, July 11 following a battle with cancer, according to her obituary. 

Born in 1959, Olimpio worked at the Asbury Nursery School in Tuckahoe, where she took care of countless young children and left her cheerful influence on them. 

She was also dedicated to her family, including her husband of 39 years, Bill Olimpio, and her two children, Daniel and Kenneth. In addition to always cheering on her sons, she could often be found doing off-the-court work for her husband's organization, the Westchester Knights AAU Basketball Organization.

Olimpio was also a doting grandmother, and was the "perfect nana" for her grandchildren, Cooper and Bryce, her obituary said. 

A "nurturing and vibrant woman," Olimpio also loved sharing her home with the rest of her family and her neighbors, including her annual Christmas parties. She could also often be found taking in the sun at beaches, according to her obituary. 

She is survived by Bill, Daniel, Kenneth, Cooper, and Bryce; her father, Raymond; her sister, Lori; her nephew, Paul; and her brother, Raymond.

A service for Olimpio will be held on Thursday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ruggiero & Sons Inc. Funeral Home in Yonkers at 732 Yonkers Ave. 

A funeral mass will then be held on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at Saint Eugene’s Church in Yonkers at 32 Massitoa Rd. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE