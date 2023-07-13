Nursery School Teacher From Yonkers Dies At 63 After Cancer Battle: 'Nurturing, Vibrant'

Yonkers resident JoAnn Olimpio died at the age of 63 on Tuesday, July 11 following a battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in 1959, Olimpio worked at the Asbury Nursery School in Tuckahoe, where she took care of countless young children and left her cheerful influence on them.

She was also dedicated to her family, including her husband of 39 years, Bill Olimpio, and her two children, Daniel and Kenneth. In addition to always cheering on her sons, she could often be found doing off-the-court work for her husband's organization, the Westchester Knights AAU Basketball Organization.

Olimpio was also a doting grandmother, and was the "perfect nana" for her grandchildren, Cooper and Bryce, her obituary said.

A "nurturing and vibrant woman," Olimpio also loved sharing her home with the rest of her family and her neighbors, including her annual Christmas parties. She could also often be found taking in the sun at beaches, according to her obituary.

She is survived by Bill, Daniel, Kenneth, Cooper, and Bryce; her father, Raymond; her sister, Lori; her nephew, Paul; and her brother, Raymond.

A service for Olimpio will be held on Thursday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ruggiero & Sons Inc. Funeral Home in Yonkers at 732 Yonkers Ave.

A funeral mass will then be held on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at Saint Eugene’s Church in Yonkers at 32 Massitoa Rd.

