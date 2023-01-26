'CryptoQueen' Charged In NY On FBI's 10 Most Wanted: May Have Armed Guards, Changed Appearance

A woman charged in New York with stealing billions of dollars from investors around the world may have changed her appearance and be traveling with armed guards, according to federal agents.

Bulgaria native Ruja Ignatova, age 42, has been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List for participating in a fake cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded victims of more than $4 billion in total.

The scheme began in 2014 when Ignatova founded OneCoin Ltd., a Bulgaria-based company that marketed a fake cryptocurrency to investors. To solicit funds, she would make false statements and representations to convince investors to send money by wire transfer to OneCoin accounts.

She served as OneCoin's leader until October 2017, when she was charged in the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest. Around this time, on Oct. 25, 2017, Ignatova traveled to Athens, Greece from Bulgaria, and may have fled elsewhere afterward, according to the FBI.

She holds a German passport and may be able to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, and Eastern Europe.

She is also known by various aliases, including Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova, and "CryptoQueen," according to the FBI.

After she was charged in 2017, a superseding indictment was issued on Feb. 6, 2018, that charged Ignatova with:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

Wire fraud;

Conspiracy to commit money laundering;

Conspiracy to commit securities fraud;

Securities fraud.

The FBI is now offering up to $100,000 for any information leading to Ignatova's arrest.

Ignatova is described as white and has dark brown to black hair and brown eyes. However, she may have undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information should contact their nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.

