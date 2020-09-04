COVID-19: Third Positive Case Confirmed At Exposure Site In Northern Westchester

A second priest has tested positive for COVID-19 at a church in Westchester where many people were potentially exposed over four days of services.

There have now been three confirmed cases at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville: two priests and one church staffer.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine, as required by the New York State Department of Health, for 14 days (regardless of a negative COVID-19 test) from that last visit to the Church during these days:

Monday, Aug. 24 – Morning Mass

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Morning Mass

Saturday, Aug. 29 – First Communion Ceremonies, All Masses

Sunday Aug. 30 – All Masses, Except for the 9 a.m. Mass

Testing will be done at Phelps Hospital, located nearby at 701 North Broadway. in Sleepy Hollow, according to the Westchester County Health Department.

Phelps is open Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients should drive to Phelps Hospital and go towards the Emergency Department, then they will see signs for the testing tent.

Stay in the car and drive in that direction until you reach the site, the health department said.

The patients should then identify themselves as part of the church cluster for testing.

No appointment is necessary.

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.

