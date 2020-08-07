Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old In Westchester

Zak Failla
Steven Choflet was reported missing in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

An alert has been issued for a teenager who was reported missing in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department is attempting to locate 15-year-old Steven Choflet, who has been reported missing since Monday, July 27.

Police said that Choflet was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a gray sweater, gray jogging pants, and Vans sneakers with red and black stripes.

Choflet is described as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 135 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Choflet’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

