17-Year-Old Goes Missing From Yonkers, May Be With Infant

Ben Crnic
Jaden Santiago, age 17, of Yonkers has been missing for nearly a month.
Jaden Santiago, age 17, of Yonkers has been missing for nearly a month. Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing from Westchester for nearly a month. 

Jaden Santiago, age 17, went missing from Yonkers on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and has not been seen since, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Santiago is described as Hispanic, five feet ten inches tall, and 138 pounds. 

Officials said that he may be with a juvenile girl and an infant. 

Anyone with information regarding Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 1-914-377-7900. 

