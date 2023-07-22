Partly Cloudy 78°

New Eatery To Celebrate Grand Opening In Yonkers

An all-new Latin restaurant in Westchester is hoping to expose future patrons to a style of cuisine that they say is not as prevalent in the area. 

One of the dishes served by the eatery is Paella, a Spanish rice dish. Photo Credit: Feda Wong, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Ben Crnic
Casa Fuego Wood Fired Latin Restaurant & Cocktails, located in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill shopping mall at 238 Market St. across from Starbucks, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

The restaurant, which hopes to serve as a popular destination for Latin fusion, will serve menu items such as Paella, a Spanish rice dish, and Mofongo, a dish often made with mashed plantains. 

Additionally, the eatery will serve hand-crafted cocktails such as the Fuego Tini, which is made with jalapeno-infused tequila.

The restaurant's owners hope the new establishment will "help fill the void of Latin cuisine in the local community," a Ridge Hill spokesperson said. 

The eatery will be open seven days a week.  

