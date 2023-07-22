New Eatery To Celebrate Grand Opening In Yonkers

Casa Fuego Wood Fired Latin Restaurant & Cocktails, located in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill shopping mall at 238 Market St. across from Starbucks, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The restaurant, which hopes to serve as a popular destination for Latin fusion, will serve menu items such as Paella, a Spanish rice dish, and Mofongo, a dish often made with mashed plantains.

Additionally, the eatery will serve hand-crafted cocktails such as the Fuego Tini, which is made with jalapeno-infused tequila.

The restaurant's owners hope the new establishment will "help fill the void of Latin cuisine in the local community," a Ridge Hill spokesperson said.

The eatery will be open seven days a week.

