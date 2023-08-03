New Eatery To Bring Homemade 'Creative Dishes' To Yonkers

Via Veroli Restaurant, located in Yonkers at 2150 Central Park Ave., will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

The eatery, located in the former home of Reggia Morelli Ristorante, will serve meals that offer a "unique twist" to Italian cuisine, according to the restaurant's website.

Some menu items include "IFC," or Italian fried chicken served with creamy polenta, fennel slaw, and Calabrian Chile powder; lemon-roast cornish hen; crispy-skinned Branzino Marechiare; and linguini made with white clam sauce.

The restaurant's kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Sal Cucullo, who also cooks at the 808 Bistro in Scarsdale and has built a reputation as a young creative chef, the owners said.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the eatery will also serve homemade desserts and will also offer catering, the owners said.

