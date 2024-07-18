New Development With Over 100 Affordable Apartments Completed In Yonkers

The grand opening of Summit on Hudson, located in Yonkers just a half-mile from the city's Metro-North train station, was celebrated by city and state officials on Tuesday, July 16.

The new building, developed by Wethab and built as part of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes throughout the state, contains 113 affordable apartments. This includes 45 units with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

"The completion of Summit on Hudson replaces an outdated, unused building with 113 critically-needed apartments in this thriving city," Hochul said, adding, "My administration continues to invest in the types of developments that bring affordable, modern homes to our communities, especially those that can provide on-site support to New Yorkers who have struggled with homelessness."

All apartments at the development are affordable to households with up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. The 45 set aside for those experiencing homelessness will also have access to on-site support services thanks to funding from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

In addition to helping those in need find a home, the development also aims to help the environment—the building is all-electric and designed to comply with Energy Star Multifamily New Construction Program standards.

As part of this, the building includes an on-site solar array, electric vehicle charging stations, and a highly insulated envelope.

Other amenities offered to residents include a courtyard, a children's recreation room, and a sixth-floor veranda with views of the Hudson River and Palisades, officials said.

The development was financed with:

$26.4 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits;

$3.3 million in subsidies from New York State;

$1 million in awards through NYSERDA's Buildings of Excellence Competition;

$465,700 from NYSERDA's New Construction Housing Program;

$165,288 through the NY Sun Program;

$600,000 in HOME funding from the City of Yonkers.

"The grand opening of this beautiful new housing development is yet another example of how the City of Yonkers and partners like Westhab and New York State are working together to revitalize our communities with affordable, quality-built housing," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

"We look forward to welcoming new residents, families and providing them opportunities to prosper and take root in their future here," Spano continued.

