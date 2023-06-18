New Cafe Opens In Yonkers: 'Amazing Coffee Experience,' Owners Say

Mandy Bean Specialty Coffee, located in Yonkers at 2361 Central Park Ave., opened up for business on Saturday, June 10, the owners announced.

The coffee shop aims to deliver an "amazing coffee experience" to customers, the owners wrote on the cafe's website.

"Our passion for design, precision, and luxury have helped us put together the masterpiece that we call Mandy Bean," they continued.

Both hot and iced specialty coffees are served by the establishment, in addition to a variety of pastries and iced drinks.

Customers can either relax inside or take advantage of the location's outdoor seating area.

"Come experience it in person and satisfy your eyes and your taste buds," the owner wrote.

The cafe currently opens every day of the week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.