The incident happened on Wednesday, April 19 in Yonkers in the area of 137 Lake Ave., when a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the arm after a dispute with a woman turned violent, according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The stab wound proved to be non-life-threatening, Politopoulos said.

Detectives are now working to make an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

