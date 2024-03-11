Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car In Yonkers

The crash happened on Monday, March 11 at around 2 a.m., when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of Elm Street and Oak Street, according to Yonkers Police Sergeant Robert Spink.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man with an injured right ankle caused by the crash, which had happened while he was crossing the road.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene and met with police. No charges were pursued in connection with the incident, Spink said.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.