Man Gets Jail Time For Shooting Into Crowd, Hitting 3 In Yonkers

Yonkers resident Jaquan Henderson, age 23, was sentenced to ten years in state prison for his role in a July 2022 shooting that left three people injured, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Thursday, April 20.

According to Rocah's office, on July 16, 2022, Henderson fired 11 rounds of a 9mm pistol at a group of people on School Street in Yonkers at around 10:45 p.m., hitting three people.

After the shooting, which was caught on surveillance video, the three victims received emergency treatment at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Henderson later fled the state and was caught by authorities after a few weeks in Lithonia, Georgia, on August 3, 2022.

After months of being held without bail, Henderson pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Thursday, March 2.

After serving his sentence, he will also be required to serve three years of supervised release, according to Rocah, who commented on the case.

"This defendant unleashed a torrent of gunfire on a crowd of people enjoying a summer night last year and terrorized a community that had endured another shooting just hours before, and multiple other shootings earlier that week," she said.

"We are thankful that a dangerous gunman has been removed from our streets and justice has been served," Rocah continued.

