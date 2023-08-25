Man Fatally Stabs Store Owner After Stealing Hat In Yonkers, Gets Decades In Prison

Yonkers resident Tyrese Shubrick, age 24, was sentenced to 21 years in state prison for the 2021 killing of Yonkers resident and clothing store owner Ruben Martinez Campos, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to the DA's Office, on April 20, 2021, around 5:40 p.m., Shubrick threatened Campos with a knife at his Main Street store before stealing a hat.

When Campos confronted him about the theft outside the business, Shubrick used a knife to stab him twice in the chest in front of his wife. The stabbing was caught on surveillance video.

Campos was later brought to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he succumbed to his wounds.

An investigation into the incident conducted by Yonkers Police identified Shubrick as the suspect. He was found and arrested the next day at Elmsford Village Court, where he had been appearing on another case.

The knife used in the stabbing was never found.

Shubrick admitted to first-degree manslaughter on Wednesday, April 19.

During the sentencing proceedings, Campos' wife read a statement in court, saying, "You senselessly took my love’s life without any reason in front of me... This has been a nightmare from which I have not been able to wake up from... He didn’t deserve what you did to him.”

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah also commented on the sentencing, saying, "Today, we have ensured a violent individual, who ruthlessly took the life of a man trying to protect his business and livelihood, is off our streets."

In addition to his 21-year sentence, Shubrick was also sentenced to two years in state prison for another stabbing, which he will serve concurrently. He will also be required to serve five years of supervised release after his sentence is up.

