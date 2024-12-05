Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Yonkers

The crash happened in Yonkers just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the intersection of Nepperhan Avenue and School Street, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult man suffering from severe injuries. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Spink said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver had been traveling east on Nepperhan Avenue through a green light when the collision occurred. The pedestrian was crossing the road at the time.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, Spink said.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

