Man Breaks Into Yonkers Home, Tries To Steal From Parked Cars: Police

Ian Windley, age 30, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after breaking into a Yonkers home and attempting to steal from parked vehicles in the city, Yonkers Police announced.

According to the department, Windley was seen on security footage trying to break into parked cars throughout the northern end of the city's 4th Precinct. Additionally, cameras also caught him entering and roaming through a home in the city as well, police said.

The footage was later released by Yonkers Police on social media.

Following his arrest, Windley was charged with:

Three counts of third-degree attempted grand larceny;

Second-degree criminal trespass.

The incident is not Windley's first time being slapped with charges, as according to Yonkers Police, he has faced 28 arrests and 13 convictions in the last 12 years for charges ranging from petit larceny to burglary.

He is also currently on parole until 2028 after being released from prison less than three months ago for a burglary he committed in Hastings-on-Hudson, according to authorities.

"He is what we would call a career larcenist. Except, he isn’t good at it," the department said on social media.

