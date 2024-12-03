Man, 43, Fatally Struck After Breaking Down On I-87 In Yonkers

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, in Yonkers, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

At the time of the crash, the victim, identified as 43-year-old Ulster County resident Christopher Colom of Tilson, had been operating a 2011 Honda Accord when his vehicle broke down in the left lane of the highway, police said.

Colom left the vehicle and was struck by a 2002 Lexus ES 300 driven by a 48-year-old resident of Danbury, Connecticut, who tried to avoid the Honda by moving onto the median shoulder where Colom had been standing.

First responders from the Yonkers Fire Department and Empress EMS paramedics attempted life-saving measures upon arrival but pronounced Colom deceased at the scene, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. No criminal charges were announced in connection with the crash.

