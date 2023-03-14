Yonkers Singer Who Got Kanye'd In High School Has Last Laugh On 'American Idol'

"I'll let you finish in a minute, but..."

A college student from Yonkers who got Kanye'd by a peer while singing the National Anthem during her junior year of high school at Yonkers Montessori Academy got the last laugh this week on "American Idol."

Amara Valerio, 20, shared her story during her audition Sunday, March 12 on ABC.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gathered 'round an iPad to watch a clip of the incident that went down in 2019.

"Hi, this is my senior graduating class and I would like to sing the National Anthem," a student said after grabbing the mic from Valerio.

"She just pulled a Kanye West," Perry says.

Valerio proceeded to belt out "Bust the Windows Out Your Car," as judges stood and cheered her on. At the end of her performance, Perry looked into the camera and shared a message for the student who carried out the Kanye moment: "You're finished messing with our girl."

Spoiler alert: Valerio is going to Hollywood. How's that for revenge?

Click here to watch the full clip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.