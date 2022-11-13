Contact Us
Yonkers Daily Voice serves Yonkers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Jeep Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Restaurant In Westchester
Lifestyle

New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The new ice skating rink will be located in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill outdoor mall, marked by the red pin above.
The new ice skating rink will be located in Yonkers at the Ridge Hill outdoor mall, marked by the red pin above. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Ridge Hill

A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season. 

The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials. 

The rink, which will be known as Ridge Hill on Ice, will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a professional ice-skating performance at 4 p.m., officials said. 

Those who attend are encouraged to book skating reservations ahead of time on Ridge Hill's website to ensure a time slot, according to mall officials. 

General admission tickets will cost $18 for adults and $14 per child 12 and under. 

Hours for the new rink will be: 

  • Mondays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 
  • Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.;
  • Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink will be open until Sunday, Jan. 29, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.