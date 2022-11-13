New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink To Open In Yonkers

A new outdoor ice skating rink in Westchester County is in the works and will open in time for the holiday season.

The new 2,000-square-foot rink will be located in Yonkers at the Town Square Lawn by the Cheesecake Factory in the Ridge Hill Shopping Mall at 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., according to Ridge Hill officials.

The rink, which will be known as Ridge Hill on Ice, will celebrate its grand opening on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a professional ice-skating performance at 4 p.m., officials said.

Those who attend are encouraged to book skating reservations ahead of time on Ridge Hill's website to ensure a time slot, according to mall officials.

General admission tickets will cost $18 for adults and $14 per child 12 and under.

Hours for the new rink will be:

Mondays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.;

Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rink will be open until Sunday, Jan. 29, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.