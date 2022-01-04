Here's Why NYers May Be Surprised By New Rankings Of Nation's Best Pizzerias

New Yorkers may be surprised by just-released rankings of the best pizzerias in the United States, as several New England pizzerias outranked New York City's pizza joints, which are known for their thin-crust pies.

KOA.com, a website that shares information for camping trips and RVing, created a new list of the 20 best pizzerias in the US.

The top four pizza joints on the list are located in New England: with the top pizza joint located in Portland, Maine.

New York City's Rubirosa is ranked fifth on the list, followed by Una Pizza Napoletana, another New York City eatery, at sixth.

Joe's Pizza, also located in New York City, was ranked seventh.

The last pizzeria located in New York that made the list was Brooklyn's Totonno's, which was ranked eighth.

Check out the full ranking here.

